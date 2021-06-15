The Inevitable Has Occurred: Isabel Marant Is Bringing Back Her Wedge Sneakers

Are you ready for this comeback?
Author:
Publish date:
isabel marant wedge sneaker street style

[extremely Sophia Petrillo voice] Picture it: Fashion month, 2012. All the girlies are wearing the Isabel Marant Bekett, a puffed-up, pillow-y sneaker with a hidden wedge heel that proved practical for both editors on-the-go and models looking to nail that MOD (that's "model-off-duty," for those in the know) look. There are few things more covetable than Marant's take on comfort dressing, as proven by the literal explosion of copycats for this style, seen from haute couture to high street.

Well, because the wheel of fashion turns ever-faster, the time has officially come for Marant's wedge sneaker to make its comeback — after all, with over a year of athleisure and sweats under our belts, we're practically primed to want a comfortable-yet-stylish shoe again. (Also, it's the 10 year anniversary of the original. They grow up so fast!) 

"I've never stopped wanting to wear them," Marant said, in a press release. "The most comfortable things are the things you will always wear and that you are never fed up with." 

For the record, the designer never really stopped selling them, either: You can still find the Bekett to snap up for your own. In 2021, though, Marant pumped up the volume, adding more height into the heel on a style she's dubbed the Balskee. It has all the chunky, oversized velcro strap appeal of the Bekett on 10 centimeters of sole.

Check out the reissued Isabel Marant  wedge sneaker in the gallery below:

isabel-marant-balskee-release-12
isabel-marant-balskee-release-1
isabel-marant-balskee-release-2
12
Gallery
12 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

isabel-marant-spring-2020-49
Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Has Vacation on the Brain for Spring 2020

A beachy holiday is just what the season ordered.

Shopping

Isabel Marant Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Hit Wedge Sneakers

While visiting Isabel Marant's new Paris store, we asked the designer about the origin of those famous wedge sneakers.

Style

Isabel Marant Is Kind of Over Sneaker Wedges, But Not Sneakers

Of the ubiquitous style: "They still have something special, even though there are a lot of copies, and the bad copies are super-ugly."

isabel-marant-spring-2019-colleciton
Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Throws a Sparkling Silver Party for Spring 2019

It's time to let loose.