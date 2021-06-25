Must Read: Beyoncé's Ivy Park Launches Swimwear Collection, Dua Lipa Is the New Face of Versace

Photo: Courtesy of Adidas and Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park launches swimwear

Beyoncé's activewear brand Ivy Park (in collaboration with Adidas) launched its first swimwear collection, called Flex Park. The collection features one pieces, cover-ups and two-pieces in neon colors with contrasting white stripes. Sizes range from XS to 4X, and the collection also includes a men's shirt-and-short set, a pair of slides, a bucket hat and a bag. The campaign (above) for the collection was inspired by "nostalgic muscle beach culture," per the brand, and features Kristen Noel Crawley, Quincy Brown and Tabria Majors. {Fashionista inbox}

Dua Lipa stars in Versace's Fall-Winter 2021 campaign

Dua Lipa is the face of Versace's Fall-Winter 2021 campaign, appearing in a series of images photographed by Mert and Marcus. The English music superstar poses in pieces featuring Versace's new "La Greca" motif. The full campaign launches on August 30, but Versace released a series of preview images (below) on Friday. {Fashionista inbox}

LVMH partners with a startup for fabric recycling

LVMH has partnered with fabric recycling startup Weturn, reports WWD. The relationship will provide the opportunity for LVMH-owned labels to send their unused branded fabrics to be repurposed into spools of thread. {WWD}

Where is the hijabi representation in beauty?

This is the question Hajar Mohammad asks in a piece for Byrdie, highlighting the ways in which the Muslim experience has been, at best, an afterthought in the industry. "It's 2021, and Muslim women deserve to feel represented — especially in the beauty aisle," writes Mohammad. "It's important that Muslim girls see themselves — even in a skin-care ad — to know they belong and are beautiful. Hijabis aren't timid or oppressed people, rather beautiful individuals who belong wherever they decide to be." {Byrdie}

