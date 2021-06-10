Jacques Marie Mage Is Hiring An E-Commerce Customer Service Associate In Los Angeles
Drawing inspiration from across continents, cultures, and generations, JMM combines world-class craftsmanship with advanced production methods, embracing an array of rich materials, bold geometric shapes, and an exuberance of attitude to create impeccably crafted spectacles that elegantly infuse historical motifs with a modern sensibility.
Powerful, playful and meaningfully idiosyncratic, JMM’s high-functioning collectibles are ethically produced and philanthropically aligned, offering a rarefied ocular experience that embodies an uncompromising balance of form, function, and fairness.
We are looking for an enthusiastic team player who will thrives in providing our customers an outstanding luxury experience. As our E-Commerce customer service associate, your main role will be to provide customer service and after sales. You will be the primary contact by email and phone for customer inquiries about our products and brand.
You’re motivated, highly organized, and your attention to details is excellent. You love to help and you solve problems with a positive attitude.
Responsibilities:
- Provide knowledgeable answers to customer e-mail and phone inquiries regarding products and brand
- Follow-up on all customer requests to ensure the brand provides the highest level of customer service in the industry
- Manage incoming sales placed via Shopify and respond to inquiries regarding customer orders, order fulfillment returns, refunds, stock search, general inquiries, and more
- Assist clients with order-on-line
- Handle orders in the back office and liaise with logistics
- Follow-up on orders and liaise with customers, retail, repair services
- Manage ongoing customer relationships utilizing our CRM tools
- Assist customers with after-sales service issues
- Able to communicate concisely our company policies to client
- Maintain and update regular client correspondence
- Accurately maintain customer databases, activity logs
- Support all areas of ecommerce operations as needed
Job requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years experience in customer service for a luxury company, preferably in fashion
- Significant experience with e-commerce software (Shopify, Netsuite)
- Must be a sales-oriented person
- Positive attitude, enthusiastic and personable
- Excellent phone etiquette
- Strong writing skills
- Stellar customer service skills
- Strong attention to detail with a high level of accuracy
- Proficient in Excel / Google sheet
- Ability to understand and address ambiguous problems with a sense of intuition on when to ask for help versus figuring things out on your own
- Very responsive, problem solver, enthusiastic and benevolent
- Ability to multi-task and manage competing priorities while meeting deadlines
- 55/60+ WPM typing speed
- Ability to converse in second language is preferred but not required (French, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Mandarin)
We offer paid vacation, holidays as well as health benefits (medical, dental and vision).
To Apply: Please send your resume to gabriel@jacquesmariemage.com, subject line E-Commerce Customer Service Associate.