Jacques Marie Mage Is Hiring An E-Commerce Customer Service Associate In Los Angeles

Founded in 2014, Jacques Marie Mage (JMM) is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of luxury eyewear handcrafted in Italy and Japan.

Drawing inspiration from across continents, cultures, and generations, JMM combines world-class craftsmanship with advanced production methods, embracing an array of rich materials, bold geometric shapes, and an exuberance of attitude to create impeccably crafted spectacles that elegantly infuse historical motifs with a modern sensibility.

Powerful, playful and meaningfully idiosyncratic, JMM’s high-functioning collectibles are ethically produced and philanthropically aligned, offering a rarefied ocular experience that embodies an uncompromising balance of form, function, and fairness.

We are looking for an enthusiastic team player who will thrives in providing our customers an outstanding luxury experience. As our E-Commerce customer service associate, your main role will be to provide customer service and after sales. You will be the primary contact by email and phone for customer inquiries about our products and brand.

You’re motivated, highly organized, and your attention to details is excellent. You love to help and you solve problems with a positive attitude.

Responsibilities:

Provide knowledgeable answers to customer e-mail and phone inquiries regarding products and brand

Follow-up on all customer requests to ensure the brand provides the highest level of customer service in the industry

Manage incoming sales placed via Shopify and respond to inquiries regarding customer orders, order fulfillment returns, refunds, stock search, general inquiries, and more

Assist clients with order-on-line

Handle orders in the back office and liaise with logistics

Follow-up on orders and liaise with customers, retail, repair services

Manage ongoing customer relationships utilizing our CRM tools

Assist customers with after-sales service issues

Able to communicate concisely our company policies to client

Maintain and update regular client correspondence

Accurately maintain customer databases, activity logs

Support all areas of ecommerce operations as needed

Job requirements:

Minimum of 2 years experience in customer service for a luxury company, preferably in fashion

Significant experience with e-commerce software (Shopify, Netsuite)

Must be a sales-oriented person

Positive attitude, enthusiastic and personable

Excellent phone etiquette

Strong writing skills

Stellar customer service skills

Strong attention to detail with a high level of accuracy

Proficient in Excel / Google sheet

Ability to understand and address ambiguous problems with a sense of intuition on when to ask for help versus figuring things out on your own

Very responsive, problem solver, enthusiastic and benevolent

Ability to multi-task and manage competing priorities while meeting deadlines

55/60+ WPM typing speed

Ability to converse in second language is preferred but not required (French, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Mandarin)

We offer paid vacation, holidays as well as health benefits (medical, dental and vision).



To Apply: Please send your resume to gabriel@jacquesmariemage.com, subject line E-Commerce Customer Service Associate.