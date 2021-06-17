Jill Roberts Boutique Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Beverly Hills
We are looking for a part time sales associate at our High-End Women's Wear Boutique in Beverly Hills on Sundays from 11-4 as well as part time office work at our Century City office.
Mission:
As a committed and dedicated member of the team, the Sales Associates plays a key role in helping to achieve monthly sales goals. A knowledge and passion for styling Women’s Contemporary brands and customer service is at the heart of this role.
Key Responsibilities:
- Professionally handling and advising customers of products and services resulting in the achievement of store
- Merchandising displays and ensuring high standards are maintained within the store
- Provide high quality service to customers face-to- face and over the telephone
- Completing sale documentation
- Styling customers
- Maintain high level of product and brand knowledge
- Build client relationships and develop client book
To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate.