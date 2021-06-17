Jill Roberts Boutique Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Beverly Hills

We are looking for a part time sales associate at our High-End Women's Wear Boutique in Beverly Hills on Sundays from 11-4 as well as part time office work at our Century City office.

We are looking for a part time sales associate at our High-End Women's Wear Boutique in Beverly Hills on Sundays from 11-4 as well as part time office work at our Century City office.

Mission:

As a committed and dedicated member of the team, the Sales Associates plays a key role in helping to achieve monthly sales goals. A knowledge and passion for styling Women’s Contemporary brands and customer service is at the heart of this role.

Key Responsibilities:

Professionally handling and advising customers of products and services resulting in the achievement of store

Merchandising displays and ensuring high standards are maintained within the store

Provide high quality service to customers face-to- face and over the telephone

Completing sale documentation

Styling customers

Maintain high level of product and brand knowledge

Build client relationships and develop client book

To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate.