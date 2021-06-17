Sponsored Story

Jill Roberts Boutique Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Beverly Hills

We are looking for a part time sales associate at our High-End Women's Wear Boutique in Beverly Hills on Sundays from 11-4 as well as part time office work at our Century City office.
Author:
Publish date:
Jill Roberts logo

We are looking for a part time sales associate at our High-End Women's Wear Boutique in Beverly Hills on Sundays from 11-4 as well as part time office work at our Century City office.

Mission:
As a committed and dedicated member of the team, the Sales Associates plays a key role in helping to achieve monthly sales goals. A knowledge and passion for styling Women’s Contemporary brands and customer service is at the heart of this role.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Professionally handling and advising customers of products and services resulting in the achievement of store
  • Merchandising displays and ensuring high standards are maintained within the store
  • Provide high quality service to customers face-to- face and over the telephone
  • Completing sale documentation
  • Styling customers
  • Maintain high level of product and brand knowledge
  • Build client relationships and develop client book

To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate.

Related Stories

New York str F18 029 imaxtree careers
Sponsored Story

Jill Roberts Is Hiring A Sales Associate

Jill Roberts is a boutique with a curated a mix of contemporary designer clothing and accessories for women. It's the perfect shop to fill your closet with day to day essentials as well as on trend ensembles.

icp
Sponsored Story

Creed Boutique Is Hiring A General Manager In Beverly Hills, CA

The individual in this role delivers a captivating, branded customer experience and enables consistent sales growth that can positively represent our luxury brand, Creed.

Fashionista Assistant Designer Image.jpg
Careers

YOGASMOGA IS HIRING A STORE MANAGER IN BEVERLY HILLS

Premium athletic apparel company, YOGAMOGA seeks a Store Manager for it’s new store in Beverly Hills. The company is experiencing rapid growth and is looking for a dedicated and driven individual who can keep up with our energetic pace.

FREYWILLE.jpg
Careers

Freywille Is Hiring Experienced Sales Professionals / Associates In Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Austrian Fine jeweler, Freywille, seeks experienced full-time Sales Professionals, to start as soon as possible. We are looking for a fabulous, polished candidate for our Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills location.