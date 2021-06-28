Great Outfits in Fashion History: Joan Smalls Serving Sporty Summer Glamour in a Tennis Dress

Joan Smalls at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in 2015. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Tennis is fashion's sport of choice as of late, although the obsession with the court seems driven more by the versatility of a pleated skirt than the thrill that comes from hitting the perfect forehand. The preppy staple is comfy, cute and goes with most sleeveless tops, making it a winning summer bottom. But the interest in the sporty separate started years before TikTok made it go viral.

Joan Smalls was ahead of the curve when she wore a clingy, mock-neck tennis dress from Alexander Wang's Spring 2015 collection to the 2015 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York City, accessorized lightly with skin-toned heeled sandals and hoop earrings. While a tad dressier than the popular tennis aesthetic right now, we should all strive to serve Smalls-level sporty glamour at all of our upcoming events. Ahead, shop some tennis-ready pieces that will help you do just that.

