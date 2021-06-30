Just One Eye Is Seeking A Retail Intern And Studio Administrative Intern In Los Angeles (Paid Internship)

Just One Eye is a luxury boutique in Los Angeles, CA featuring designer clothing for women and men, accessories, jewelry, shoes, artwork, and furniture.

Retail Intern (PAID):

We are looking for a hard working individual with experience in luxury retail as well as overall operations. As a retail intern, you will learn, train, and partner with the Just One Eye retail team on a variety of retail functions.

Support and partner with selling team on daily retail functions to help maximize sales.

Support managerial team on various functions related to the retail level.

Attention to detail and care with handling product is necessary.

Must be available to work some Saturdays.

Studio Administrative Intern (Operations) (PAID):

We are looking for a hard working individual with experience in project management and personal assisting. The Studio Administrative intern should possess good office management and communication skills and should be able to produce written documents with clearly organized thoughts. The ideal candidate should work to improve the company’s operations and work processes.

Work cross departmentally between Retail, Web and Managerial Departments on various projects

Help the managerial team with general office duties including, but not limited to, research, data entry, filing, and general coordination

Prioritize and execute desired company and project goals with prudence and sense of urgency

Maintain shared calendars, productivity tools, employee travel schedules etc

Bilingual in French is a plus but not required

To Apply: Please send your resume to sarah@justoneeye.com.

