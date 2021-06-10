Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan Looking Ethereal and Summery in Chanel

It was 2006, and she was Karl Lagerfeld's muse of the moment.

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images for CFDA

About 15 years ago, before she was living in Dubai and getting rich off NFTs, Lindsay Lohan was one of Hollywoods top "It" girls — a prolific partygoer and fashion darling. One of the biggest designers to fall under her spell was the late, great Karl Lagerfeld. Circa 2006 (Lohan's heyday, some might say), she seemingly had a closet full of Chanel, and she pulled one of those dresses out for that year's CFDA Fashion Awards.

Sporting her signature auburn hair and a genuine smile, Lohan looked happy, free and ethereal in the lightweight, semi-sheer handkerchief-style maxi dress, accessorized with a bold watch and fingerless leather gloves. (It seems Largefeld dressed his muse of the moment somewhat in his own image.)

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images for CFDA

The look is a great example of why black totally still works for summer. Shop a few similarly breezy black dresses in the gallery below.

