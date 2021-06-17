Must Read: Lisa Aiken Is Going to Neiman Marcus, Ian Bradley Redesigns Woolrich's Plaid Shirt for Pride

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Lisa Aiken is going to Neiman Marcus

Lisa Aiken, most recently Moda Operandi's fashion director, is headed to Neiman Marcus to be its fashion and lifestyle director — a new role at the company, WWD reports. "We have been on a journey to find a global fashion leader who is a digital native and will help accelerate the growth of Neiman Marcus' loyal brand portfolio with a fresh perspective," Neiman Marcus Group's President and Chief Merchandising Officer Lana Todorovich said, in a statement. "Lisa has a keen understanding of both luxury fashion and emerging brands, coupled with her expertise as a compelling storyteller of seasonal fashion messages and skills on digital platforms. She brings a unique perspective." Aiken will report to Todorovich and start her new job on August 9 from New York. {WWD}

Ian Bradley redesigns the plaid shirt for Woolrich's Pride initiative

Woolrich hired stylist Ian Bradley to reimagine the brand's signature buffalo plaid shirt, to pay tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community. The limited-edition style — there are only 40 units! — will retail for $110 and will be available for purchase on woolrich.com and at its store in SoHo in New York City. As part of this project, Woolrich made a donation to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and will donate 10% of net sales for the entire month of June to the organization. See the campaign, which stars Bradley alongside Massima Desire and was photographed by Lia Clay Miller, in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

16 Gallery 16 Images

11 Honoré launches program to help BIPOC designers extend sizing

Spearheaded by design director Danielle Williams-Eke, 11 Honoré is launching a program that helps BIPOC designers grow their size offerings, starting with LaQuan Smith and Greta Constantine, with new brands added to the roster every two-to-three months. "Not only is it my responsibility to design for plus size women, who are often ignored in this industry, but as a Black designer, it is important that I am a part of ushering other Black designers into the plus space," Williams-Eke — who models the looks in the campaign — said, in a statement. "Black designers and creatives have been overlooked and underrepresented in the fashion industry for far too long, so needless to say this initiative is very close to my heart." {Fashionista Inbox}

6 Gallery 6 Images

Are fashion e-tailers any closer to solving their fit problem?

Business of Fashion's Chantal Fernandez reports on the advances fashion-tech firms have made in improving the online shopping experience for customers, specifically as it pertains to determining fit (which can, in turn, reduce the costly back-and-forth of returns), as well as the challenges they still face. {Business of Fashion}

How flag fashion can be a form of protest

In Refinery29, Frances Solá-Santiago writes about the history and evolution of flag fashion, its significance and how it has become a means to make a political statement. "It's easy to be lured into the false belief that flags are just innocent representations of our countries of origin or our nationality," Sabrina Strings, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Irvine, told her. {Refinery29}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.