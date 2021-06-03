Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lisa Kudrow in a Very '90s Pinstripe Suit

Photo: Diane Freed/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Whether or not you think Pheobe Buffay was the best "Friends" character (in which case, you'd be correct), I think we can all agree that Lisa Kudrow looked incredible on the "Friends" reunion special — and that her infectious laugh and relatable bug freak-out made the whole thing significantly better.

The special obviously featured lots of nostalgic footage of the "Friends" cast in the '90s, when the show began. That sent me down a bit of a Getty Images rabbit hole looking for images of the crew at events. Jennifer Aniston's (and Rachel Green's) '90s looks are obviously well documented and frequently posted to Instagram, but Kudrow low-key had some pretty great sartorial moments as well.

I'm particularly inspired by this pinstripe suit, which she wore to an event accompanied by her husband, Michael Stern, whose tie and cigarette clearly signal the bygone decade in which the photo was taken. I love the relaxed fit of Kudrow's suit, and the very '90s single-breasted, three-button style of the jacket. Her cool loafers enhance the whole casual, menswear-inspired vibe.

Pinstripes truly are timeless — shop a few Kudrow-inspired pieces in the gallery below.

