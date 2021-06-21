Great Outfits in Fashion History: Liya Kebede in a Metallic Striped Proenza Schouler Dress

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Unlike last summer, timed backyard selfies of tie-dyed sweatsuits aren't what we see when we open Instagram. Now, it's all cutouts, bralettes and sheer everything — a spicy array of scantily-clad Kardashians, and we couldn't ask for anything more. But if you are in the camp that wants more (as in, dressing in a near-nude capacity doesn't speak to your sartorial sense of self), then fear not, because Hot Girls who came before Shot Girls have been giving us lessons in the subtle art of clothing seduction for years.

One such Hot Girl is Ethiopian-born model, philanthropist and designer Liya Kebede, who arrived to receive the Role Model of the Year honor at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2013 dressed in a slinky, metallic striped Proenza Schouler gown. The shimmery dress — an elegant floor-sweeping maxi — was appropriate for the black tie event, but its slightly sheer stretch material and plunging neckline made it a sultry choice. Kebede wore a black bralette and hot pants underneath, and completed the look with a statement red lip.

Something about this outfit feels very '70s, fit for a wild night at Studio 54. Should you want to channel this retro, more modest approach to Shot Girl Summer, shop a selection of dresses that will help you do just that in the gallery in below.

