Lizzie Fortunato Is Hiring A Production Assistant Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Helmed by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels creates one of a kind statement jewelry. We are hiring a NYC-based Production Assistant Intern who will assist the brand’s domestic and international jewelry production and inventory management. The Production Assistant Intern will assist the production team in it's seasonal production calendar in order to meet tight deadlines and complete seasonal production.

Requirements:

Passion for Lizzie Fortunato brand and small/start-up setting

Eager, self-starter with a positive attitude and an ability to creatively solve problems

Extreme attention to detail; ability to multitask and prioritize and work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced environment

Stellar communication and follow-up skills

Confidence to tackle any project

Strong work ethic with the ability to think critically and proactively

Responsibilities:

Assist in ordering supplies and materials for seasonal collection production, including sourcing new materials where required

Coordinate with domestic vendors to ensure accurate and on-time project delivery

Accurately and efficiently organize projects for the Lizzie Fortunato assembly team as instructed by Senior Production Manager

Assist Senior Production Manager in accurately recording incoming materials in the Lizzie Fortunato internal system

Transport components and production projects between different members of the assembly line

Aggregate final, ready-to-ship product, including quality control, in order to fulfill seasonal orders on a timely basis with top quality product

To Apply: Please send your cover letter and resume to michelle.fried@lizziefortunato.com.