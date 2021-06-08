Los Angeles Apparel Factory Flea Market - THE FIRST EVER! 6/19th - 6/20th
LA made one-of-a kind samples, remnants of special projects, & slightly imperfect garments will be available for sale at discounted prices.
Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th
10am - 6pm
1020 E 59th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90001
Payment accepted: Venmo, Cash, CashApp, PayPal, Credit Card
- limited parking will be available on 59th St.
- masks will be required to enter the market
- temperatures will be taken upon entry
- ID will be checked, and attendees over 21 will get a stamp on wrist for alcohol sales
- There will be ONE cash pay station. Downloading Venmo, Paypal is recommended for easier/faster checkout
- no backpacks
- no strollers