Los Angeles Apparel Factory Flea Market - THE FIRST EVER! 6/19th - 6/20th

Featuring food, music and more from local vendors.
LA made one-of-a kind samples, remnants of special projects, & slightly imperfect garments will be available for sale at discounted prices.

Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th
10am - 6pm

1020 E 59th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90001

Payment accepted: Venmo, Cash, CashApp, PayPal, Credit Card

  • limited parking will be available on 59th St.
  • masks will be required to enter the market
  • temperatures will be taken upon entry
  • ID will be checked, and attendees over 21 will get a stamp on wrist for alcohol sales
  • There will be ONE cash pay station. Downloading Venmo, Paypal is recommended for easier/faster checkout
  • no backpacks
  • no strollers

