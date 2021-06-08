Los Angeles Apparel Factory Flea Market - THE FIRST EVER! 6/19th - 6/20th

Featuring food, music and more from local vendors.

LA made one-of-a kind samples, remnants of special projects, & slightly imperfect garments will be available for sale at discounted prices.



Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th

10am - 6pm



1020 E 59th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90001



Payment accepted: Venmo, Cash, CashApp, PayPal, Credit Card

limited parking will be available on 59th St.

masks will be required to enter the market

temperatures will be taken upon entry

ID will be checked, and attendees over 21 will get a stamp on wrist for alcohol sales

There will be ONE cash pay station. Downloading Venmo, Paypal is recommended for easier/faster checkout

no backpacks

no strollers

