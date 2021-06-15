Louis Vuitton Envisions a Positive Path Forward for Cruise 2022

Nicolas Ghesquière chose the Axe Majeur, an urban sculpture just outside of Paris, as the striking architectural backdrop for the show.

A devoted fan of modernist architecture, Nicolas Ghesquière staged Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2022 show on Tuesday at Axe Majeur, an urban sculpture in a northwest suburb of Paris by the late Dani Karavan. The monumental work boasts structural features that symbolize time and pace of human life while also celebrating art and nature — all concepts that are often referenced in the creative director's work and definitely in this collection.

For his latest outing, Ghesquière borrowed from the peaceful and simplistic geometry of the location — an almost two-mile-long straight path punctuated by bright red — presenting resort-style clothing in joyful colors and eye-catching prints. The garments feel like play-wear, primed for actually doing things again, with their sporty half-zip details, abbreviated bubble hems with adjustable elastic cords, adult skorts, sharp-padded shoulders and caped sleeves. Slick leather pieces (think high-waisted track pants and a patent sleeveless dress with statement orange pockets) give the collection its cool factor. Stand-out accessories include chunky chain-strap bags and western-leaning space-age pointed-toe boots.

Overall, Cruise 2022 is a functional, wearable and yet still aspirational and transportive offering from the French label. "A collection of proud, positive looks that advance straight ahead, serenely," Ghesquière said, in the show notes. "They are the picture of harmony in an environment that is so close and yet so far away, borderless and open to adventure. One needs nothing more than the most beautiful of passports: creation. As ever, it is unlimited and free."

See the full Louis Vuitton Cruise 2022 runway show in the gallery below.

