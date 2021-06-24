Maison de Mode looking for Event Assistants in LA on Saturday, June 26th

MAISON DE MODE is the global platform for sustainable fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers for a better tomorrow.

Image courtesy of Maison de Mode

The Events Assistants coordinate the Sustainable Style Awards hosted by Maison de Mode, an ethical fashion retailer that fuses brick and mortar experiences alongside a seamless online boutique specializing in unique ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories and home goods.

The Events Assistants needed are 3 individuals who will be responsible for checking in guests upon arrival on the red carpet + keeping track of shot list with photographer + keeping track of run of the show. This will be executed closely across many internal departments and supervised by the PR Director.

Job duties:

Report for duty as scheduled. Checks in with supervisor upon arrival.

Adhere to uniform standards while on property.

Assists co-workers as needed upon request.

Completes other duties assigned by supervisor or management.

Greets guests in a warm and friendly manner when passing through the clubhouse and during events.

Work with the photographer to make sure all shots are correct, making adjustments when asked.

Work with cross-functional teams (red carpet, photographers, dinner, presentations, award ceremonies…) to ensure smooth functioning.

Qualifications:

Work experience preferred in event planning or management.

Ability to provide excellent customer service in a fast-paced environment.

Must have strong client-facing and communication skills.

Must be able to pay high attention to detail.

Must have a positive attitude and a willingness to work in a team environment.

Position Classification and Expected Hours of Work: This is a position averaging 6 hours, from 5pm to 11pm.

Compensation/Pay Scale: $25/Hour

This is not a supervisory position.

More about Maison de Mode

Maison de Mode exists for the love of sustainability and fashion. We believe in empowering individuality. Our mission is to be the global platform for sustainable fashion, connecting creators, curators, and consumers for a better tomorrow.

MAISON-DE-MODE.COM (MDM) was founded in 2014 by Amanda Hearst and Hassan Pierre, and in January 2018, Carmen Busquets joined as a third partner.

More about the Event: The 4th Annual Sustainable Style Awards

The awards are a rare evening celebrating sustainable fashion, where top luxury and independent fashion houses design one-of-a-kind sustainable looks for Hollywood’s most talented who are true ambassadors of sustainability and style.

The awards themselves are bestowed upon leaders in sustainability and recognize their contribution to the field.

Details:

Time: 5:30pm-11pm, must be present at 5pm

Location: West Hollywood, in LA, CA

Event: Red carpet + cocktail reception + seated dinner for 50 guests



Please contact naomi@maison-de-mode.com for more information.