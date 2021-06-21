Sponsored Story

Margo Siegel PR Is Hiring An Account Coordinator, Jewelry In Los Angeles

Margo Siegel opened her namesake agency in 2009, building a roster of established and developing jewelry brands. Over the last decade, Margo and her team have cultivated a reputation as leaders in VIP jewelry dressing and editorial placements with access to every top tier stylist and editor.
MSPR is looking to hire someone in the Los Angeles office as an Account Coordinator for our jewelry clients. This person should have one-two years of PR experience, preferably in jewelry or fashion accessories. 

The job will entail managing a showroom, managing inventory, coordinating with celebrity stylists, sourcing celebrity placements to clients and media, managing media notifications, assisting with editorial and online outreach, administrative duties associated with jewelry outreach, social media assistance and coordinating jewelry pulls with clients. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to lauren@margosiegelpr.com, subject line  Account Coordinator.

