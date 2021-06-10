Must Read: Matty Bovan Wins 2021 Woolmark Prize, Burberry Commits to a Climate-Positive Future

Matty Bovan with one of his two 2021 International Woolmark Prize trophies. Photo: Courtesy of Woolmark

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Matty Bovan wins 2021 Woolmark Prize

Matty Bovan was announced the winner of both the 2021 International Woolmark Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation on Thursday. This year's awards recognized designers who placed a greater emphasis on future-proofing designs and on those who utilized Australian Merino wool as the green thread in responsible fashions. Bovan won over the judges with his technically advanced jacquard weave designs, strong color combinations and sustainable approach to local sourcing and production. {Fashionista inbox}

Burberry commits to a climate-positive future

On Wednesday, Burberry announced its pledge to become climate positive by 2040. Guided by climate science, the luxury label will accomplish this goal by working to reduce emissions across its extended supply chain, accelerating low-carbon future solutions and investing in nature-based projects with carbon benefits that restore and protect natural ecosystems. The brand will also invest in initiatives beyond its value chain that support the world's efforts to create a zero carbon future. {Fashionista inbox}

Inside Valentino's collaboration with Craig Green

Tim Blanks spoke withCraig Green and Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli about the making and symbolism of their Rockstud sneaker in a new piece for Business of Fashion. "They have designed an impressively brutalist sneaker which places the Rockstud front and center and seems to somehow meld the gladiatorial past of Valentino's home city Rome, the pandemic present's desire for protection and a potentially survivalist future," Blanks writes. "The shoe is, however, quite a left-field interpretation of Valentino, which makes it an ideal ambassador for what Piccioli is calling the 're-signification' of the brand." {Business of Fashion}

Scenes from the New Yorker protest outside of Anna Wintour's house

On Tuesday evening, union employees at The New Yorker protested outside of Anna Wintour's home with a catchy and all-too-real chant: "Bosses wear Prada, workers get nada!" Many of the protesters were fact checkers and editorial staff members who belong to The New Yorker Union, a group that started three years ago. The union is seeking a base salary of $60,000 for its members and in recent bargaining talks, the company only offered them $54,500. {The New York Times}

H&M announces collaboration with Toga

Another day, another H&M designer collaboration: The Swedish retailer has teamed up with Tokyo-based label Toga on a collection of dressed-up fall favorites, like trench coats and cleverly tailored suits. To make this range particularly unique, the collection features reimagined designs of Toga's archival hits for men and women with contemporary twists — think cutouts and deconstructed shirts. The collection will be available worldwide at select stores and at H&M's website on Sept. 2. You can see a look from the collection below. {Fashionista inbox}

A look from the H&M x Toga collection. Photo: Courtesy of H&M

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.