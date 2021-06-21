'Allure' Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee to Step Down

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Jhene Aiko

Michelle Lee announced she's stepping down from her role as editor-in-chief of Allure on Monday.

The editor shared the news on social media, writing that she'd accepted a role at Netflix. She'll start as vice president of editorial and publishing on the streamer's marketing team later this summer and work with Bozoma Saint John, she wrote on Twitter.

Lee joined Allure in late 2015, succeeding founding editor Linda Wells, who'd been at the magazine for 25 years. Prior to that, she worked at Nylon.

The move to Netflix might come as a surprise to some, but the entertainment company has been looking to the media industry for key hires as of late. Notably, Nylon and Refinery29 alum Gabrielle Korn joined the team last year as the editorial and publishing manager for The Most, Netflix's platform for LGBTQ+ storytelling.

During her time at Allure, Lee was named Adweek's 2017 Editor of the Year, and the magazine was recognized in the a Readers Choice category by the ASMEs (in addition to being named a finalist in 2018 for Best Cover and 2019 for Single-Topic Issue) and had a Bronze-winning entry at the Clio Awards.

"I'm so proud of my brilliant Allure colleagues & everything we accomplished," Lee wrote on Twitter on Monday. "I think we've truly shifted the way people look at & talk about beauty. We sparked change on topics like race & aging & sustainability & equality. We helped to move culture—and that's no small feat."

Lee's replacement has yet to be announced.

