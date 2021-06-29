Minnie Lane Is Hiring A Freelance Digital Manager (Remote)

Image courtesy of Minnie Lane

REMOTE POSITION

Who we are: Minnie Lane is a contemporary jewelry line based in Nashville, TN. Launched in 2017 by stylist and art director Minnie Lane Phillips (Mimi), her namesake jewelry line celebrates youthful playfulness in an elegant and timeless way. Art history blends with pop culture producing a refreshing form of wearable art.

What we need: Minnie Lane is seeking a freelance Digital Manager to oversee digital marketing and eCommerce initiatives for the brand! We are looking for someone who lives and breathes jewelry and art, and wants to translate that to the online experience. The digital manager will manage our 3rd party Digital Marketing agency, oversee our email marketing channel and run our eCommerce site on Shopify.

Digital Marketing:

Help with overall strategy and execution of Minnie Lane digital marketing

Work with our digital marketing agency to oversee all digital marketing efforts

Help with calendar and content planning

Create social ads in photoshop for our DM agency to use

Email Marketing

Help with calendar and content planning

Analyze and report on data

Assist in setting up and scheduling A/B testing

Develop automation and user flows

Website Management

Oversee homepage and general content updates

Enhance website user experience

Launch new products

Implement the current SEO strategy

Review and analyze behavior analytics from Hotjar

Help with copywriting

Please email us your resume and why you think you’d be a great addition to the Minnie Lane team to hello@minnielanedesigns.com.