Minnie Lane Is Hiring A Freelance Digital Manager (Remote)
REMOTE POSITION
Who we are: Minnie Lane is a contemporary jewelry line based in Nashville, TN. Launched in 2017 by stylist and art director Minnie Lane Phillips (Mimi), her namesake jewelry line celebrates youthful playfulness in an elegant and timeless way. Art history blends with pop culture producing a refreshing form of wearable art.
What we need: Minnie Lane is seeking a freelance Digital Manager to oversee digital marketing and eCommerce initiatives for the brand! We are looking for someone who lives and breathes jewelry and art, and wants to translate that to the online experience. The digital manager will manage our 3rd party Digital Marketing agency, oversee our email marketing channel and run our eCommerce site on Shopify.
Digital Marketing:
- Help with overall strategy and execution of Minnie Lane digital marketing
- Work with our digital marketing agency to oversee all digital marketing efforts
- Help with calendar and content planning
- Create social ads in photoshop for our DM agency to use
Email Marketing
- Help with calendar and content planning
- Analyze and report on data
- Assist in setting up and scheduling A/B testing
- Develop automation and user flows
Website Management
- Oversee homepage and general content updates
- Enhance website user experience
- Launch new products
- Implement the current SEO strategy
- Review and analyze behavior analytics from Hotjar
- Help with copywriting
Please email us your resume and why you think you’d be a great addition to the Minnie Lane team to hello@minnielanedesigns.com.