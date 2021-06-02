What Fashionista Editors Are Eyeing From Net-a-Porter's Epic Summer Sale

Photo: Imaxtree

Memorial Day weekend doesn't just signal the start of summer — it's also the beginning of what's typically a pretty epic sale season, where you can stock up not only on pieces to wear all summer long but also on fall wares and closet staples to keep forever. Net-a-Porter is kicking it off with its highly-anticipated summer event, with thousands of pieces from brands like Balmain, Simone Rocha and Isabel Marant up to 50% off.

Team Fashionista did a first pass of the deals on offer and put together the ultimate wish list, filled with everything from colorful dresses to the perfect outfit add-ons. Click through to see — and shop! — our picks.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.