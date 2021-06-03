Sponsored Story

NTY Is Hiring A Social Media Content Creator In Santa Monica, California

Launched in 2020, No Thank You (NTY) - a venture focused on high-end CBD skincare products. The name reflects an ethos to say “No” to all the things that divide people, and instead help everyone feel beautiful.
We are currently looking for a creative, talented, and motivated skincare enthusiast with graphic design & video editing skills to produce engaging content elements for No, Thank You’s social media platforms.

Expectations & Responsibilities:

This is a perfect role if you are:

● Passionate about skincare & have a deep-rooted knowledge of the industry.
● A clear communicator, and receptive to feedback and direction.
● A strategic and creative thinker who can proactively problem solve.
● A self-starter. Takes initiative and leads with ideas and new creative concepts.

Your responsibilities are to:

● Research information required for each social media initiative and programs we are
running.
● Communicate effectively with the team on projects
● Create or gather footage, sound effects, music, and graphics.
● Strategically create and edit video and photo content to tell compelling and engaging content for the audience.
● Contribute creatively and deliver projects on a deadline.
● Write copy & captions in brand tone and voice.
● Conduct keyword research and use SEO guidelines to optimize content.
● Content must reflect our target customers’ needs and must stay ahead of social trends.

Qualifications:

● Experience in content creation for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and/or YouTube.
● Have a keen eye for trending video content and an understanding of social media and audience engagement.
● Be proficient with Adobe CC (Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator).
● Experience with motion graphics is an asset.
● Proficient in English, writing, and speaking.

Job Type: Part-time

Experience:

● Adobe Creative Suite: 2 years (preferred)
● Video Editing: 2 years (preferred)

To Apply: Please send your resume to tina@nty.co, subject line Social Media Content Creator.

About NTY:
www.nty.co

Zain Pirani and Graham Smith, lifelong friends, teamed in 2020 to launch No Thank You (NTY) - a venture focused on high-end CBD skincare products. The name of the Santa Monica, California-based company reflects an ethos to say “No” to all the things that divide people, and instead help everyone feel beautiful.

That philosophy is underscored by NTY’s made-for-everyone product range which uses only full-spectrum CBD to deliver the most hydrating, antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory benefits for skincare and self-care. NTY founders Pirani and Smith have done years of R&D, and they know two hard truths: the skincare industry is full of false promises and unrealistic expectations, and the CBD space is often full of misinformation and outright lies.

