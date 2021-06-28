OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

OMA THE LABEL- is a black owned brand focused on challenging homogenous industry standards, while creating quality and affordable pieces for the everyday woman.

We are a New York City based fashion brand looking for a part time Customer Experience/Fashion Operation Manager and a part time Operations/Customer Service Assistant based in NEW YORK CITY!

Oma The Label is sold at major retailers including Macy’s, Selfridges, Hudson Bay, Rent The Runway.

NOTE: We need candidates who cans tart immediately. This position will transition into a full time position, so we are only looking for candidates who are willing to transition into full time and want to grow with a small but killer team.

We are hiring for two positions to start immediately:

Operation Manager

Key Responsibilities

Reporting to Neumi the CEO and Creative Director (CD), The operations Manager will be their right hand person

The ideal candidate is a fast learner, detail oriented and has a love for fashion, with extensive operations experience. The ideal candidate is responsible in assisting in managing the operations of the business, with tasks requested, helping, managing and coordinating with other assistants/interns.

This role will be responsible for Wholesale account set ups and continuous management, facilitating with vendor guidelines, Newsletter and social media content creation, maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging, collection management and inventory integrity. This role is very dynamic, and no task is too small or too little. As this is a startup, we really need a roll up your sleeve when needed type of candidate.

What You’ll Do:

Head and maintain strong working knowledge of all processes and policies

Actively lead with safety, production, cost and quality at the forefront of all decision making

Be patient, have strong communication skills and the capability of giving and receiving effective feedback including disciplinary action conversations

Implement weekly – monthly schedule

Ownership and accountability for task execution

Communicate efficiently with the CEO

Design, implement and monitor continuous improvement processes for the team

Assist the CEO in overseeing overall productivity of department and workflow

Be comfortable speaking with all business providers and partners

Embrace continuous improvement

Communicate feedback to better the operation and the employee experience

Enforce safety guidelines, cleanliness and security standards

What You Need:

2-5 years experience in the fashion industry

Capable of making decisions independently

Have a positive, “can-do” attitude and excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work flex shifts, hours, nights and weekends as business dictates

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Intermediate to advanced computer skills (eg. Excel, spreadsheet software, powerpoint/slides) as well as the ability to set up wholesale accounts.

Forward-thinkers with the ability to articulate point of view and improve processes

Ability to quickly recognize, diagnose and solve for challenges and workflow.

Must operate with a sense of urgency and have attention to detail

Align with the company's Core Values to ensure the best customer experience

Ability to lift up

to a maximum of 40 lbs based on needs of the role.

Must own a laptop

Manage multiple tasks at a time

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Fashion and Business/Finance preferred but not required.

Work experience in Fashion, Apparel and E-commerce required

Be 18 years of age or older

Be able to commute to our Manhattan office

The hourly rate is between $15-25 based on experience.

To apply for this position please email us at info@omathelabel.com with the subject as what position you are applying for.