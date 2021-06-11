13 Workwear Staples on Sale That Will Help You Go Back to the Office in Style

Summer-approved, corporate-friendly attire that won't eat up your entire paycheck.
Dressing in a professional, office-approved manner while it's scorchingly hot out presents a whole set of challenges, from wanting a summer Friday look that works in a boardroom and on a boardwalk to finding a suit you won't sweat through. Add in our collective confusion surrounding what to put on our bodies after a global pandemic and we have a clothing conundrum. Luckily, breathable linen separates and breezy cotton shirt dresses are aplenty this season, and several of them happen to be on sale now. 

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite newly-reduced back-to-business staples that will keep you sweat-and-stress free as you go back to your office this summer. Happy shopping

