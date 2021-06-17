These Newly-Discounted Dresses Will Make You the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Summer Wedding

Whether you're going to a casual countryside gathering or a black tie affair.
Author:
Publish date:
online-sales-june-17-wedding-guest-dresses

Unless you got dolled up to attend a Zoom weddings from your living room, there weren't many opportunities to show off your best-dressed guest abilities last year. Thankfully, the vaccine rollout has made this summer a rich season of nuptials. If you have a long list of weddings on the calendar in the coming months and are unsure of what to wear, we've got you covered: Ahead, shop a selection of discounted, comfort-first dresses that will solicit compliments from everyone in attendance. Happy shopping! 

dondup maxi dress
zimmermann dress
eloquii dress
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

online-sales-satin-slip-dress
Shopping

13 Satin Slip Dresses on Sale to Elevate Your End-Of-Summer Style

Finish out the season sartorially strong.

shop-maxi-dresses
Shopping

23 Summer Maxi Dresses That'll Make You Feel Like You're Always on Vacation

Just add a wicker bag and a mojito.

shop-online-sales-fall-dress
Shopping

17 Long-Sleeve Dresses on Sale to Spruce up Your Fall Wardrobe

From holiday-ready options to stay-at-home staples.

nordstrom-summer-outfits-2021
Sponsored Story

These Summery Outfits Will Help You Get Dressed for a Post-Pandemic World

Just because you've neglected your closet for over a year, doesn't mean you've lost your sense of style.