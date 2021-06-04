19 Tie-Dyed Pieces on Sale to Shop Now for a Technicolor Summer

Isolation is mostly out, but quarantine hobbies are still very much in.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Tie-dyed loungewear was the unofficial uniform of quarantine — and even as we move closer towards living in a post-pandemic world, colorfully-stained clothing remains a staple. It's almost like the rainbow that threw up on fleece found a new home on party-friendly, warm-weather favorites, like spaghetti strap dresses and camp shirts.

We don't blame brands for sticking to this mood-boosting, trippy print for yet another season (recall that it's been a hit on the runway since Spring 2019), but it does leave us wondering when fashion will crave a palette cleanser and opt for a minimalist, all-white '90s summer mood. Until that day comes, we're happy to enjoy life in technicolor.

Ahead, we scoured the web to pick the best tie-dyed pieces on sale that you can wear to the beach, a Pride celebration or just to dinner. Happy shopping!

19 Gallery 19 Images

