19 Tie-Dyed Pieces on Sale to Shop Now for a Technicolor Summer

Isolation is mostly out, but quarantine hobbies are still very much in.
Tie-dyed loungewear was the unofficial uniform of quarantine — and even as we move closer towards living in a post-pandemic world, colorfully-stained clothing remains a staple. It's almost like the rainbow that threw up on fleece found a new home on party-friendly, warm-weather favorites, like spaghetti strap dresses and camp shirts

We don't blame brands for sticking to this mood-boosting, trippy print for yet another season (recall that it's been a hit on the runway since Spring 2019), but it does leave us wondering when fashion will crave a palette cleanser and opt for a minimalist,  all-white '90s summer mood. Until that day comes, we're happy to enjoy life in technicolor. 

Ahead, we scoured the web to pick the best tie-dyed pieces on sale that you can wear to the beach, a Pride celebration or just to dinner. Happy shopping! 

