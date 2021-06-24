Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Account Executive, Luxury Real Estate In New York, NY

Optimist Consulting is a Manhattan-based, fully integrated public relations and social media firm with a talent for creating compelling stories and making meaningful connections for our clients.

Optimist Consulting is a Manhattan-based, fully integrated public relations and social media firm with a talent for creating compelling stories and making meaningful connections for our clients. We bring together the top creative minds in luxury real estate, retail and lifestyle to offer a holistic approach that leverages impactful media relations, targeted events, strategic collaborations and smart social media engagement. Our team has decades of combined experience launching signature properties and premier global brands and making them stand out over time.

Job Overview

We are seeking a full-time Account Executive to join our Luxury Real Estate team. This role will be Manhattan-based. The individual will work with the team to develop and execute thoughtful and innovative solutions that are critical to the success of a variety of public relations accounts for premiere real estate developments, many tied to high-profile architects and interior designers. The Account Executive will work alongside senior leadership to meet and exceed outlined objectives and goals. This person would regularly prioritize, organize, and execute various initiatives. The candidate will work directly for the Luxury Real Estate division and collaborate with the Social Media team.

To Apply

Interested candidates should e-mail a cover letter and their resume to: jobs@optimistconsulting.com

Qualifications

● 2 to 3 years of public relations experience

● Appreciation of luxury real estate, architecture and interior design

● Highly organized individual, with ability to multi-task and assist multiple accounts

● Excellent interpersonal, communication and writing skills

● Works well in a team-based collaborative environment

● Avid reader of real estate, luxury lifestyle, architecture and design press

Roles and Responsibilities

● Assist senior leadership in day-to-day account management to execute real estate focused public relations initiatives that exceed client objectives

● Ensure proactive, smart, and thoughtful work is done and client requests are handled quickly

● Effectively manages up to leadership, communicating in a solution-oriented manner

● Excellent written communications skills on all materials sent to leadership and client

● Regularly secure coverage that impresses clients and team leadership

● Develop strong reporter relationships and network with key media contacts on a regular basis

● Recommend new luxury, lifestyle, real estate, design and business outlet targets

● Proactively suggest compelling ideas for client coverage, both feature and trend stories

● Work closely with the Social Media team to provide holistic solutions that address public relations and social needs