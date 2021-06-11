Oscar de la Renta Plots Your Dream Escape — and What You Want to Pack for It — for Resort 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

For the past few seasons, many designers have cited escapism as a big driving force behind their creative output. They turned to nature, to past travels and to other influences outside their immediate reality for inspiration, hope or or at least a reprieve during a difficult time. For Resort 2022, Oscar de la Renta tapped into that feeling, infusing it with optimism and possibility: We'll soon be getting dressed again — and these are the clothes you'll dream of wearing then.

In the collection notes, co-creative directors Fernando García and Laura Kim call out Ugo Rondinone's boulder sculptures (you've seen them on Instagram) and landscape architect Miranda Brooks' work as big references this season, which translate into a cheerful color story and a variety of florals (a collaboration with York Wu of Poshan Flowers) across the clean, elegant silhouettes the house is known for. Highlights include a greenish-yellow coat with high slits that expose the legs, jeweled-tone minis for long nights of dancing and an Oscar de la Renta-ified naked dress featuring sequined blooms — clothes for dream-fulfillment dressing.

See the full Oscar de la Renta Resort 2022 lookbook in the gallery below.

