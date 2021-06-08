Great Outfits in Fashion History: Paris Hilton in a Zebra-Print Halter Dress

Photo: Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Paris Hilton spent most of the early 2000s in cotton-candy Juicy Couture sweats. When she did take off her bedazzled velour pants, the heiress whipped up party looks that touched on all the right sartorial notes for the era: halter tops, low-rise jeans, animal prints, crystal belts, chunky wedge heels. All of these trends — which are high on the list of summer 2021 trends — were put on excellent display at one of Hilton's earliest photographed outings, when she stepped out in a sequin zebra-print midi featuring a tasteful plunging neckline and high-shine accessories. A pair of black, chunky double-strap platforms that look like the sister to the Steve Madden Slinky Slide that everyone had in middle school, complete the look.

There's a big chance that pre-pandemic this ensemble would have made me cringe, despite the popularity of party animal prints in 2019. Fast forward over a year and I'd say Hilton should have added more glitter — or at least a matching zebra-print shoulder bag. Have I lost my sense of refined taste or am I just ready to lean into fun fashion this summer? I'm going with the latter. Shop pieces that will help you do just that in the gallery below.

