Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Freelance Social Media Community Manager In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking an experienced Freelance Social Media Community Manager to execute and support social media campaigns within its expanding Digital division, which works across fashion, beauty and lifestyle clientele.

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.

The ideal candidate for this role will be adept on best practices and trends in social media marketing, thrive on creativity, and understand how to both grow and convert a digital audience, with a minimum of 1-2 years of experience in this area. The scope of work will also entail knowledge and experience in influencer campaigns, content development and brand voice.

Responsibilities:

Post daily content across all outlets on behalf of clients.

Monthly content calendar creation.

Strategically plan social media campaigns and communicate weekly/monthly goals.

Stay relevant to latest trends and growing platforms.

Manage all pages, posts by others, read member check-ins, alert customer service for questions

Track and communicate results, with a weekly report of analytics, growth of community, interaction and findings.

Aim for high interaction and virality of posts.

Plan and oversee content marketing strategies to coordinate all content strategy, creation, implementation and promotion strategies.

Manage influencer relationships and initiatives on behalf of clients

Create content strategy containing shareable content appropriate for specific networks to both spread our brand and our content and links.

Listen and engage in relevant social discussion about our company, competitors, and/or industry, both from existing customers and leads and from brand new audiences.

Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from social network presence.

Explore new ways to engage and new social networks to reach targets.

Manage all aspects of reporting, including daily activity reports, tracking codes and technical campaign requirements.

Analyze categories with competitive websites to gain market intelligence.

Must-Have Skills

Self-starter approach toward work with an eagerness to consistently meet and exceed objectives and take on more responsibility.

Must have strong attention to detail and the ability to prioritize within a multi-tasking environment.

In-depth knowledge, understanding and experience with Social Media Platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Pinterest, Blogs, Wordpress etc.)

Must be flexible and have the ability to take direction well.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects and delegate to team members; time and task management.

Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while meeting deadlines.

Excellent writing skills and the ability to write content.

Ability to identify opportunities and help craft brand strategy across a multitude of luxury brands.

Qualifications:

Experience in Social Media

Content creation including copy and photography

Influencer relationships and database

InDesign, Photoshop, and other digital design skills a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Marketing or related field preferred.

Great analytical and quantitative abilities.

An incredibly fast learner.

Experience working within an agency a plus.

SEM, SEO, Google Analytics, and AdWords PPC Management a plus.

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com