Must Read: The Pirelli Calendar Is Coming Back, New Details About Les Wexner's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The Pirelli Calendar is coming back

The Pirelli Calendar skipped its 2021 edition, but it's coming back for 2022, with Bryan Adams as the photographer. Adams and Pirelli both confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday. No word yet on which famous faces will be posing for him. {WWD}

Vanity Fair reveals new details about Les Wexner's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

For Vanity Fair, Gabriel Sherman conducted an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, his fortune and his crimes, bringing to light his deep ties to L Brands founder and former Victoria's Secret executive Les Wexner, who stepped down from his roles at the company amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to the convicted sex offender. "Epstein became Epstein during his long association with Wexner," he writes. {Vanity Fair}

Emilio Pucci is collaborating with Supreme

Business of Fashion's Robert Williams confirmed that Supreme's next fashion partnership is with Emilio Pucci, an LVMH-owned brand that has recently focused on one-off collaborations instead of relying on the vision of a single creative director. The collection is expected to drop on June 10. {Business of Fashion}

