Must Read: Pop Stars Are Leaning Into 'Fantasy Fashion', 'Cruella'-Inspired Fashion Line Sparks Controversy

Rina Sawayama. Photo: Attitude Magazine/Attitude Magazine via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Pop stars (and their stylists) are leaning into 'fantasy fashion'

"As we live anxiously through a chapter in upcoming history books, pop stars and their teams have granted us flashes of psychic reprieve through the fantasy of performance. Music and fashion...have joined forces," writes Gaby Wilson for Elle, pondering the future of live pop music. Citing fantastical looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more, Wilson asserts, "with concerts confined to screens, stylists have risen to the challenge of bridging the emotional gap, telegraphing the vitality of live music through amplified, exuberant, extravagant fashion that serves as a kind of visual Caps Lock." {Elle}

What is the future of 'going out' fashion?

Jamila Stewart examines the next wave of party dressing for Nylon, noting that "as spending sprees and social invites simultaneously make a return, statement-making going-out clothing does the same." The latest going-out styles borrow from the '00s, '90s and '70s with modern spins, which experts attribute to a strong nostalgia factor. Stewart positions this turn toward punchy prints and bright colors as an inherently positive one, writing, "Perhaps we do have the pandemic to thank for a return to sensuality, extravagance, and outright sartorial fun." {Nylon}

The Costume Designers Guild accuses "Cruella" of 'unfair practices'

"A recent incident over a 'Cruella'-inspired fashion line, which was licensed, designed and released without costume designer Jenny Beavan's knowledge, has finally pushed a number of fellow costumers — including the Costume Designers Guild itself — into publicly calling out the 'unfair' practice, despite the risk it poses to their own careers," writes K.J. Yossman for Variety. The line in question is an officially licensed collection from Rag & Bone, which Beavan says Disney signed off on without her involvement. "The whole story [of 'Cruella'] is them having a war using fashion. So, that's so disrespectful to then bring out fashion lines," Beavan told the publication. {Variety}

Jimmy Choo launches capsule collection with Billy Porter

On Friday, Jimmy Choo launched its new capsule collection with Billy Porter for pre-order on JimmyChoo.com. Porter stars in campaign imagery modeling the styles he curated, which will be available in extended sizing, up to women's size 15. The extended sizes will also be offered across a selection of the brand's other styles beginning in July. As part of the partnership, Jimmy Choo has also donated $100,000 to support The Trevor Project's efforts toward suicide prevention and crisis intervention among LGBTQ young people. {Fashionista inbox}

AZ Factory introduces designs created by Alber Elbaz before his passing

AZ Factory announced two upcoming "product stories," launching mid-June, that were "fully finalized by Alber Elbaz before his sudden passing." Called SuperTech-SuperChic and Free Too, the collections incorporate innovative technology such as 3-D knitting and a sustainable mindset. The launch will also include the introduction of handbags, a new product category for AZ Factory, that feature adjustable chains and were "conceived by Alber to allow women to freely hug and feel hugged," per a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

