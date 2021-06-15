PR Consulting Is Hiring A Jr. PR Manager, Fashion & Lifestyle In New York, NY

PR Consulting is a brand strategy and public relations agency that specializes in developing and communicating authentic narratives to position companies and individuals across multi-platform channels.

Our company is seeking a candidate for a Jr. Manager role to support across the lifestyle and fashion teams. This unique position will be supporting senior level staff working with an iconic fashion retailer, luxury hotels, and additional best in class lifestyle clients.

The ideal candidate would be joining our dynamic team, and should be enthusiastic, dedicated, and culture obsessed.

Candidate will be part of PR Consulting’s Lifestyle Division in New York and report directly to Senior Directors in Lifestyle & Fashion departments.

Pitch and secure media coverage on newsworthy client activity

Curate creative pitch and media angles/concepts for clients

Manage media requests for photo shoots and editorial features

Support senior staff in the ideation and execution of strategy supporting each client’s goals

Build and maintain target media & influencer lists

Assist in creation of media alerts, releases, and other press collateral

Support in influencer seeding strategy and logistics

Support in the planning and execution of events and brand activations

Monitor and circulate media & social coverage

Prepare weekly and monthly press activity recaps

Research and share analysis on top trends within the luxury/lifestyle industries

Must have qualifications:

Years of Experience required: 3-4 years experience with previous internships preferred

Strong written and verbal communication to skills to effectively and concisely communicate ideas to clients, media, senior team members and colleagues

Strong knowledge of lifestyle, fashion, hospitality and travel media landscapes

Superior time management skills, ability to work quickly and efficiently, prioritize and multitask

Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills

Enthusiastic and collaborative attitude

To apply, please send resumes to mthomas@prconsulting.net with the subject line Jr. Manager, Fashion & Lifestyle