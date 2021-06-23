You'll Want to Make Plans Just So You Can Wear Prabal Gurung's Flirty Resort 2022 Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Prabal Gurung

Anyone who's ever lived in New York City knows the thrilling jolt of optimism and energy that accompanied the first tiny apartment you moved into. It may not have had enough space to store your sweaters, but it made room for your big dreams. Prabal Gurung tapped into this highly specific anything-is-possible feeling for his Resort 2022 collection, a cheerful range of flirty party looks captured in the heart of Chinatown.

"From the time I spent living on Mulberry and Bayard, living for the moments I was able to step away from the chaos of the industry, and just be. Accompanied by a book and a bowl of soup dumplings, I was able to disappear, as I read and planned for my career," Gurung said, in a press release. "The duality of invisibility is a double-edged sword, as Chinatown is often not seen. It is a whole community that shows the great character of New York City, full of true New Yorkers, often overlooked."

Gurung has made activism an important part of his brand and has become a leading voice for #StopAsianHate, so by spotlighting the very alive-and-well spirit of New York in Chinatown, the collection lookbook lifts the veil on the bustling and joyous neighborhood, begging outsiders to stop and appreciate it.

The clothes, while surrounded and nourished by the grit of true New Yorkers, aren't tough or really made to live in a cardboard box-style walk-up: They're dressy, cropped and ruched with fringe and ruffles — perfect for a dance-filled night out. Done in a vibrant color palette, these are the pieces that you'll make plans for.

See the full Prabal Gurung Resort 2022 lookbook in the gallery below.

35 Gallery 35 Images

