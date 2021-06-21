The Resort 2022 Trends Are All About Making a Statement

There's less of a consensus on "It" silhouettes and more of an underlying desire to get dressed again.
Thinking too hard about fashion's pre-collections can give you a headache (or, at the very least, make you feel like you're that "It's Always Sunny" meme). At this point, the actual calendar and the presentation schedule aren't strictly aligned — we've been seeing Fall 2021 collections since December and are still not quite done — and the clothes themselves don't always correspond to the time of year they're supposedly for. This feels all the more heightened as we navigate the Resort 2022 market. 

Firstly, what does "resort" even "mean"? Are these clothes you're meant to wear on vacation? If yes, are they for when going somewhere warm (so, summer-lite dressing) or for when you're traveling somewhere cold and snowy (thus more suited to après-ski)? Are they just for summer? (Then, what's Pre-Fall for?) Or, if these pieces are meant to move your wardrobe from one season to another, are they for the depths of winter when your "fall" clothes don't cut it or are they for those not-as-dreary-but-still-not-quite-warm-enough-yet days right before spring? (So, then, why do some of them drop online in June)? 

Frankly, it seems like the brands don't have a good answer for these questions, either: A scan of the Resort 2022 collections shows everything from warm-weather wares to light knitwear to party-ready dresses to bulky outerwear. It can feel confusing and overwhelming — much like the market, more broadly.

Now, there is a silver lining to all this: No matter what you like, what you need or what you desire, you'll likely find a look or a specific piece that speaks to you among the Resort 2022 offerings. And when it comes to trends, it's less about specific "It" silhouettes and more about shared references, inspirations and color stories. 

There's an underlying feeling of excitement for getting dressed again that translates to bold, expressive use of patterns and palettes, as well as an appreciation of the comfortable and the familiar, seen in a reimagining of "back-to-school" dressing through knitwear. We've rounded up some of these big trends across Resort 2022 in the galleries, below. 

Jewel Tones

Back to School Knits

Spots Galore

Shirting Stripes, Reimagined

Black and White Eveningwear

Wear the Rainbow

The New Neutral

