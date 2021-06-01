Must Read: Savage x Fenty Drops First-Ever Pride Campaign, Dior's Taking Cruise to Athens

Photo: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Savage x Fenty drops first Pride collection and campaign

In honor of Pride Month, Savage X Fenty is releasing its first-ever Pride campaign — starring Ahmad Kanu, Aya Brown, Dexter Mayfield, Eliseo Equihua, Gigi Goode, Jaslene Whiterose, Jazzmyne Robbins, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, MaryV Benoit, Noah Carlos, Rahquise Bowen, Yusef Williams and Zachary Tye Richardson — and collection. Prices start at $16.95 and cap out at $69.95; through the Clara Lionel Foundation, the brand will make a flat $250,000 donation from the sale of this capsule to be distributed among GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, the Caribbean Equality Project, Trans Latin@ Coalition and the Trans Wellness Center. See the campaign stars, as well as the product, in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Dior's taking Cruise 2022 to Athens

Dior is set to present its Cruise 2022 collection at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece — the backdrop for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1896 Olympics — on June 17, WWD has learned. No word yet on whether there will be an audience (its last Cruise outing had a very, very small guest list that included Chiara Ferragni and Fedez), but the brand did secure permits to shoot at a handful of historical sites, including at the Acropolis, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus and more, per the publication. {WWD}

The future of "buy now, pay later"

In Business of Fashion, Cathaleen Chen reports on how tech start-ups like Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay have re-introduced the "buy now, pay later" shopping model (primarily to young online consumers), how the pandemic has boosted their growth and what comes next. {Business of Fashion}

Sharon Chuter partners with JustFab

Uoma Beauty's Sharon Chuter is teaming up with JustFab on an edit of comfort-focused shoes and apparel. The Shine Through collection — which is part of the company's Leading With Style collaboration series — includes sandals, espadrilles, sneakers and wedges, as well as select ready-to-wear. As part of this partnership, JustFab says it's making a donation to Chuter's Pull Up For Change initiative. Check out the full line in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Kate Spade New York celebrates summer in the city in new campaign

To launch its Summer 2021 collection, Kate Spade New York hired a series of artists, including choreographer Dylan Pearce and singer Ines Nassara, to stage a performance of Judy Garland's "Get Happy" on the streets of New York, which will then be adapted for TikTok with a little help from creators Todrick Hall and Kelli Erdmann. As part of this campaign, the brand is also making a $100,000 donation to The National Council for Mental Wellbeing. {Fashionista Inbox}

