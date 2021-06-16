SHADES OF GREY BY MICAH COHEN Is Hiring A Full-Time Sales Associate In Los Angeles

SHADES OF GREY BY MICAH COHEN specializes in modern, progressive, approachable men's and women’s apparel. We pride ourselves in creating a shopping environment that is warm, inviting, and intimate.

We are looking for someone with an understanding of the SHADES OF GREY BY MICAH COHEN aesthetic and ethos. We believe our sales associates are ambassadors of the brand and directly reflect who we are. We are looking for someone who embodies our core values and message. Our ideal candidate is enthusiastic, hard-working, intelligent, friendly, honest, and humble, with exceptional communication skills and the desire to go above and beyond what is required.

Primary Location: our ROW DTLA store.

Responsibilities & Requirements:

Maximize sales and provide friendly and welcoming customer service

Communicate effectively with customers to determine their needs

Actively develop new customers and consistently strengthen existing customer relationships

Handle all point-of-sale transactions

Participate in all merchandising activities: display, stock replenishment, folding, floor changeovers and overall store maintenance

Assist with boutique events

Support online sales and shipping

Willingness and availability to work during peak business periods - weekends, holidays, etc.

Detail oriented, organized, confident, available when needed and eager to help

Consistently project professionalism, confidence, humility, and a friendly, helpful attitude

Open / close store (key-holder position)

As a small company, we care deeply about who we bring into our team. If you think you might be the right fit, please submit your resume and cover letter to micah@shadesofgreyclothing.com and let us know a little bit about yourself.