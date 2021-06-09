12 Black Platform Sandals That'll Go With All Your Hot Vax Summer 'Fits

Truly, the most versatile of seasonal shoes.
Author:
Publish date:
Maren Schia wearing ivory dress, sunglasses, black bag and black sandals outside Malaikaraiss during Copenhagen fashion week SS21

There are a lot of different ways to show off your toes during the summer: espadrille sandals, jelly sandals, puffer sandals — the list goes on. Your choice may depend on your outfit that day (maybe flip flops for tie-dye, sportier shoes for a tennis look) or where you're going and what you're doing. There's one style, though, that's infinitely versatile, that goes with any aesthetic, that fits pretty much every occasion and activity. We're talking, of course, about the black platform sandal, which comes in a wide range of heights and heels, depending on comfort level, preferred look and price range. 

We pulled 12 of our favorites on the market right now, to kick off seasonal dressing on the right foot. Shop them in the gallery, below.

Schuts Maryel Crystal Platform Slide Sandal Nordstrom
Charles and Keith Toe Loop Flatform Sandals
Nodaleto Bulla Chibi patent-leather platform sandals Matches
12
Gallery
12 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

hp-shop-platform-sandals
Shopping

19 Pairs of Platform Sandals to Wear When Your Feet Hurt

Comfort, but make it fashion.

Model Ling Chen during London Fashion Week September 2019
Shopping

Live Out Your '80s Summer Dreams With the Perfect Pair of Jelly Sandals

There's one for every aesthetic (and budget).

Swantje Soemmer is seen wearing white dress Blanche, Arket plateau flip flops, Chanel beach bag on July 07, 2020
Shopping

This Sandal Trend Brings Comfort Dressing to Footwear

Call it a continuation of the New Bottega Effect, or simply the latest iteration of all-comfy-everything.

Bettina Looney is seen wearing orange dress outside Mykke Hofmann during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring:Summer 2020 on August 06, 2019
Shopping

Is It Even Summer If We're Not Talking About Espadrille Sandals?

It's that time of year again!