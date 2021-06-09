12 Black Platform Sandals That'll Go With All Your Hot Vax Summer 'Fits

Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

There are a lot of different ways to show off your toes during the summer: espadrille sandals, jelly sandals, puffer sandals — the list goes on. Your choice may depend on your outfit that day (maybe flip flops for tie-dye, sportier shoes for a tennis look) or where you're going and what you're doing. There's one style, though, that's infinitely versatile, that goes with any aesthetic, that fits pretty much every occasion and activity. We're talking, of course, about the black platform sandal, which comes in a wide range of heights and heels, depending on comfort level, preferred look and price range.

We pulled 12 of our favorites on the market right now, to kick off seasonal dressing on the right foot. Shop them in the gallery, below.

