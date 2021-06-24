Brock Collection x H&M Will Help You Look Like a Countryside Princess This Summer

Photo: Courtesy of H&M

Think of that elegant dress — maybe vintage-inspired, maybe floral, maybe made with a tapestry-like fabric — that you dream of wearing to that super-fancy wedding on your calendar. Odds are you pulled it from a Brock Collection lookbook, and it probably came with an internal dialogue about whether you can afford to splurge on a sweetheart neckline and flouncy peplum hem. Well, we have good news: The brand collaborated with H&M on a collection chock-full of its signature romance and charm at a fraction of the retail price.

Since its launch in 2014, Brock Collection has perfected the art of approachable opulence — the kind of dresses socialites would pack to spend a weekend on a farm or that a princess who's active on TikTok would want to wear to the Hamptons. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner is bringing that energy to its H&M line with wallpaper prints, corset tops, dreamy ruffles and no-frills denim. There are also several pieces that those who aren't necessarily into trending internet aesthetics like princesscore would want to scoop up for summer, as well as apparel and accessories for those with a list of pandemic-delayed nuptials to attend.

The Brock Collection x H&M collaboration is available in select H&M stores worldwide and hm.com. Shop the entire collection below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

