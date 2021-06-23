Your Summer Wardorbe Is Craving Chocolate Brown

Our summer palette typically consists of bright colors that you'd find in a fruit salad — think bold blueberry blues and statement-making strawberry reds — but there's a new dessert-inspired hue that's worth incorporating into your warm-weather wardrobe: A rich chocolate brown is poised to make our closets sweeter (or more bitter) for the next few months.

It's unexpected but quite versatile: It comes in a range of shades, from a Nutella-like hazelnut to a darker, flavonoid-packed cacao. Perfect for minimalists who'd rather taste the rainbow than wear it, you can find the delectable hue across several simple silhouettes, from throw-on-and-go slip dresses to classic one-pieces, as well as conversation-starting garments and footwear, like cow-print slides and satin corsets.

Ahead, we've pulled together over a dozen chocolate pieces, from swimsuits and mini dresses to handbags and sandals, so you can dress like a delectable batch of brownies under the sun.

29 Gallery 29 Images

