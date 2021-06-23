Your Summer Wardorbe Is Craving Chocolate Brown

Your Summer Wardorbe Is Craving Chocolate Brown

Meet your new unexpected warm-weather favorite.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Meet your new unexpected warm-weather favorite.

Our summer palette typically consists of bright colors that you'd find in a fruit salad — think bold blueberry blues and statement-making strawberry reds — but there's a new dessert-inspired hue that's worth incorporating into your warm-weather wardrobe: A rich chocolate brown is poised to make our closets sweeter (or more bitter) for the next few months. 

It's unexpected but quite versatile: It comes in a range of shades, from a Nutella-like hazelnut to a darker, flavonoid-packed cacao. Perfect for minimalists who'd rather taste the rainbow than wear it, you can find the delectable hue across several simple silhouettes, from throw-on-and-go slip dresses to classic one-pieces, as well as conversation-starting garments and footwear, like cow-print slides and satin corsets

Ahead, we've pulled together over a dozen chocolate pieces, from swimsuits and mini dresses to handbags and sandals, so you can dress like a delectable batch of brownies under the sun. 

cuup the scoop top
lacausa dress
large_anemone-brown-open-back-one-piece-swimsuit
29
Gallery
29 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

swim-trends-summer-2021
Style

The Biggest Swim Trends for Summer, According to Designers

Everything you need to know to prepare for a Hot Girl Summer.

memorial-day-outfits-real
Shopping

5 Summery Memorial Day Outfits For All Your Social-Distanced Plans

Just because beach parties are off the table, doesn't mean you can't dress for one.

lilac market.001
Shopping

26 Ways To Get Into Lilac This Winter

From oversize sweaters and sweatpants to handbags and socks.

memorial-day-sales-2021-1
Shopping

26 Memorial Day Deals on Summer Essentials to Shop This Weekend

Sales on sweet flowy maxidresses and pleated miniskirts ahead.