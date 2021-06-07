33 Party Clothes That Will Help You Live Your Best Vaccinated Life
We're eager for a summer of fun — we're talking red solo cups strewn about rooftops, dancing to the nostalgic beat of Zedd's "Clarity" — after a year spent largely at home. And designers have taken this hotly-anticipated energy and run with it. The result may be the best era of going-out clothes yet.
Gone are the days when bars are filled with groups of people dressed in slinky black tank tops and high-waisted jeans: (S)Hot Girl Summer is a buffet of party-wear, and on the menu is everything from chainmail skirts to bold catsuits. It's almost as if we needed a break from going out to revitalize the all-important category, which for many of us began with bandaged skirts in college. There's an anything goes mentality with the current range of sexy garments, as well as a greater understanding of comfort — we did live in sweatpants for most of 2020, after all.
With this in mind, we've pulled together our favorite (S)Hot Girl Summer staples in the galleries below. From a cool leather vest to sheer flared pants and everything in between, these are the pieces that will invite you to live your best vaccinated life.
Tops
Bottoms
Dresses
