33 Party Clothes That Will Help You Live Your Best Vaccinated Life

Consider these your (S)Hot Girl Summer essentials.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

We're eager for a summer of fun — we're talking red solo cups strewn about rooftops, dancing to the nostalgic beat of Zedd's "Clarity" — after a year spent largely at home. And designers have taken this hotly-anticipated energy and run with it. The result may be the best era of going-out clothes yet. 

Gone are the days when bars are filled with groups of people dressed in slinky black tank tops and high-waisted jeans: (S)Hot Girl Summer is a buffet of party-wear, and on the menu is everything from chainmail skirts to bold catsuits. It's almost as if we needed a break from going out to revitalize the all-important category, which for many of us began with bandaged skirts in college. There's an anything goes mentality with the current range of sexy garments, as well as a greater understanding of comfort — we did live in sweatpants for most of 2020, after all. 

With this in mind, we've pulled together our favorite (S)Hot Girl Summer staples in the galleries below. From a cool leather vest to sheer flared pants and everything in between, these are the pieces that will invite you to live your best vaccinated life. 

Tops 

victor glemaud crochet top
gimaguas halterneck top
christopher esber top
11
Gallery
11 Images

Bottoms

marin rinaldo
area embellished legging
christopher john rogers pants
11
Gallery
11 Images

Dresses 

large_matthew-bruch-green-colorblocked-linen-halter-mini-dress
gcds ruched dress
mirae paris slip dress
11
Gallery
11 Images

