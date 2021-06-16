The Matching Set Got a Beach-Friendly Update

Photo: Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

There's something about matching your cover-up to your bikini that feels childlike, in the best way possible. Perhaps it was the importance I put on making sure my headbands matched my top as an elementary school kid, or it's this notion that small humans look even cuter in one print. Whatever the reason, this strategy adds an ease to getting ready for a pool party or beach day, knowing that your outfit is sorted (and looks good). And this summer, many Instagram-approved swimwear brands are making it even more foolproof, releasing cardigans and cover-up in the same colors or prints as their bathing suit sets.

From tight mini skirts that can be worn for a night out to textured hot pants that add just a bit more coverage to those cheeky, barely-there bottoms, we've rounded up the best swim-ready matching sets that will help you make a splash wherever you go this season. Our edit includes everything from what you'd see on an influencer trip to more independent labels that deserve their own moment in the sun, if you will. Happy shopping!

14 Gallery 14 Images

