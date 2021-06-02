26 Ways to Win at Tennis Style, With or Without Knowing How to Serve

Chic skirts (and more) for on and off the court.
Author:
Publish date:
Venus Williams at the French Open in 1999. 

It's the most wonderful time of the year for real tennis fans — but if you've been on Instagram at all lately, you've likely noticed a sudden surge in pleated mini skirts and other classic pieces associated with the sport on and off the court. Whether or not a singles match is on your agenda in the coming weeks, people are realizing that a sporty tennis 'fit works for a variety of summer scenarios. And there are plenty of ways to get the look: Start with the basics, like a stretch-jersey skort or a twill pleated skirt, and complete the ensemble with a ribbed-knit polo top, retro leather sneakers and cream-colored accessories (think crew socks). The goal is for these outfits to help channel the inner strength of legends like Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Ready, set, shop!

