26 Ways to Win at Tennis Style, With or Without Knowing How to Serve

Venus Williams at the French Open in 1999. Photo: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year for real tennis fans — but if you've been on Instagram at all lately, you've likely noticed a sudden surge in pleated mini skirts and other classic pieces associated with the sport on and off the court. Whether or not a singles match is on your agenda in the coming weeks, people are realizing that a sporty tennis 'fit works for a variety of summer scenarios. And there are plenty of ways to get the look: Start with the basics, like a stretch-jersey skort or a twill pleated skirt, and complete the ensemble with a ribbed-knit polo top, retro leather sneakers and cream-colored accessories (think crew socks). The goal is for these outfits to help channel the inner strength of legends like Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Ready, set, shop!

26 Gallery 26 Images

