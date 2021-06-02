ShopShops Is Hiring A Livestream Sales Associate In New York, NY

ShopShops is a global shopping app that mimics the fun of in-person shopping through the magic of livestream video.

The world’s premiere live streaming selling platform, ShopShops, is currently looking for part-time or full-time experienced contemporary brand/multi-brand sales people to join our fast growing on-air sales team！

To Apply

*Please include your social media accounts (instagram/youtube/tiktok,etc) on the resume and email: irene@shopshopslive.com

*A 30s-60s video selling a product is needed.

Benefits

Generous base salary and commission compared to traditional retail

Head start in the future of retail

Work with the top luxury designers, creators and retail stores

Professional training on how to be a successful on-air hosting

Fun and interactive work environment

On-going marketing and promotions to help you build your own following

Responsibilities Include:

Total 6-10 hours of Live time weekly



Partnering with our Business Development team

Promoting your lives through social media

Qualifications:

1+ years experience in contemporary brands/multi-brand stores retail environment required

Previous on camera experience in media/modelling preferred

Basic video editing skill preferred

Strong curation ability and sense of personal style

Up to date on current fashion trends and ability to advise clients accordingly

Strong communication skills with the ability to engage with a wide variety of shoppers

Highly motivated; entrepreneurial spirit

Strong multitasking ability and organizational skills

Flexibility to work non-traditional hours, including days, nights, weekends and holidays.

About ShopShops

ShopShops is a global shopping app that mimics the fun of in-person shopping through the magic of livestream video. By enabling dynamic host sellers to grow a following based on their ability to curate and sell products they make or love, ShopShops is creating an exciting way for shoppers to browse and get inspired by interesting products and deals across fashion, beauty, food and home.

ShopShops hosts - in 30 countries around the world - have hosted shows with more than 750 partners, including brands like Marni, Rebecca Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Zac Posen, Everlane, Jimmy Choo and Rag and Bone. ShopShops’ hosts bring shoppers to iconic stores, sample sales, shopping markets and more through interactive livestream events that allow customers to ask questions in real-time about product fit, material, color and more. The app is breaking down geographical boundaries and allowing customers all over the world to shop global, like a local.

ShopShops is backed by top VCs including Union Square Ventures, TCG, Forerunner, SV Angel, XRC Labs, 3K and Founder Collective. ShopShops U.S. operations are based out of Manhattan, NYC.

Some recent press: