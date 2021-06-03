ShopShops Is Hiring A Motion and Graphic Designer In New York, NY

ShopShops, one of the fastest growing live shopping apps, is looking for a creative and talented Motion and Graphic Designer to lead all asset creation for our U.S. Business.

ShopShops, one of the fastest growing live shopping apps, is looking for a creative and talented Motion and Graphic Designer to lead all asset creation for our U.S. Business. We are a building a platform for content creators so having exceptional (and actually creative) content ourselves is of the utmost importance! How do we tease and preview our live shows to shoppers in the app? Whats the most effective way to surface this content outside the app to drive excitement and engagement with our programming? How do we tell the story of ShopShops through creative executions across all the channels? These are your questions to answer and execute on!



This is a rare opportunity to be a key contributor to a small but mighty (and quickly growing) team in a fast-adopting product category that has never been more relevant. Your colleagues have a fun and open/honest work dynamic and a fast-paced / "roll-up-your-sleeves" startup mentality balanced with strategic vision and focus. ShopShops has VC funding from top investors (Union Square Ventures, Forerunner, TCG, etc) ensuring you will be supported and mentored by the best of the best.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Conceptualizing and executing consistent brand expressions across all channels, including, app design, print, email, OOH, and social media.

Produce and edit impactful video content for all digital channels with strong emphasis and capabilities around the use of motion graphics. Specifically, you will be creating:

- Exciting trailers for display in-app to tease upcoming programming On-trend and entertaining content to market our content through social channels

Video and digital lockups for our partners to leverage during key promotional moments

Have your finger on the pulse of video trends, internet and meme culture and be able to incorporate them in your own executions

Be curious and knowledgable about other video-based content creators we may want to bring into the fold

Be a creative brain on various initiatives across the business

Help select and manage potential external vendors and agencies that can augment our creative capabilities

Qualifications:

6+ years of video editing and motion graphics experience

Experience producing/editing short form video content

Understanding of platforms and social media best practices, with experience in social-first production

High level of technical proficiency of the Adobe Creative Suite including but not limited to Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop

Solid organizational skills, detail-oriented; time management skills, ability to juggle priorities Must be able to give and receive constructive feedback in a team environment

Highly motivated and a high level of initiative; ability to work independently, in support of creative goals and business objectives

Proficient knowledge of color correction

Portfolio of award winning work

Great with feedback and revisions, including hands on experience turning performance data and insights into actionable optimizations

Personal Qualities

Hungry to win: Live commerce is a huge category and while we are first movers in many ways, it is bound to be competitive. Our team is fueled by a competitive spirit and strong desire to win.

Live commerce is a huge category and while we are first movers in many ways, it is bound to be competitive. Our team is fueled by a competitive spirit and strong desire to win. Inspired to innovate: You think outside the box; you can do more with less; you are resourceful and fiscally responsible in the pursuit of business objectives.

Motivated by Scale. You want to take a company with massive market opportunity and grow its presence across the world.

Nimble/Agile. You enjoy stepping outside of your comfort zone and relish the opportunity to tackle new and exciting challenges.

Execution Focused. Apolitical, driven by financial objectives and/or pride in work, but not personal aggrandizement.

Team Player. You are a collaborative, hardworking, problem-solver who leads by example. You would never ask anyone to do something that you are not willing to do yourself.

Intellectually Curious. You have a deep desire to learn new things and acquire new skills.

You have a deep desire to learn new things and acquire new skills. Style Enthusiast. You get excited about shopping, personal style, design and/or fashion. Hopefully you've already downloaded the ShopShops app!

About ShopShops

ShopShops is a social shopping app that enables shoppers to view, interact with and purchase goods from retail stores anywhere in the world through livestream video. Think QVC meets TikTok.By virtualizing the physical shopping experience, ShopShops is breaking down geographical boundaries for savvy customers. By combining connection, community, and discovery all into one platform, ShopShops is creating the most exciting way to shop in the modern era.

ShopShops already streams with over 1,000 partners, across the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Asia, including brands like Marni, Rebecca Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Zac Posen, Everlane, Away and rag & bone. It is backed by top VCs including Union Square Ventures, TCG, Forerunner, SV Angel, XRC Labs, 3K and Founder Collective. ShopShops U.S. operations are based out of Manhattan, NYC.

To Apply: Email resume and portfolio to lisa@shopshopslive.com