Must Read: Simone Biles Gets a Glamour Digital Cover, Gucci Publishes First Impact Report

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Simone Biles appears on a digital cover of Glamour

Simone Biles is Glamour's latest digital cover star, photographed by Kennedi Carter and profiled by Macaela MacKenzie (full disclosure, my former colleague). In the accompanying story, the athlete discusses the delayed Olympics, what comes next and finding balance. {Glamour}

Gucci publishes first impact report

Gucci released its first Impact Report on Tuesday, detailing the brand's commitments to sustainability (including its Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L) data) and to social impact. In a statement, Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri said: "It is our mission to be part of the solution for a better tomorrow and we will continue to build authentic value across our business and in the wider world — value for people, value for climate and value for nature." {Fashionista Inbox}

Las Culturistas' Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers front Bonobos campaign

I do think so, honey: Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers star in Bonobos' Extra Summer campaign, which celebrates the joy of dressing all the way up after a year-plus of the opposite. Check out the full lookbook in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Chanel bounces back post-pandemic

Following a tough 2020, Chanel reports that business has been kicking back up: Chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux told Business of Fashion's Robert Williams that, in 2021, the brand's revenue has gone up by a double-digit percentage compared to 2019. {Business of Fashion}

Ahluwalia collaborates with Mulberry

In addition to winning the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear fund this week, Priya Ahluwalia announced she was partnering with Mulberry on an accessories capsule rooted in "the artistry, rituals and symbolism of Afro-Caribbean hair," in honor of the British heritage brand's 50th anniversary. You can shop the collaboration, which ranges from $195 for a scarf to $1,550 for a tote, online. {Vogue U.K.}

