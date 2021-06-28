Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

Photo: Courtesy of Skims

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.

Kardashian shared the news on her personal Instagram, with a slideshow of athletes including Paralympian Scout Bassett and soccer star Alex Morgan modeling pieces from the Olympic capsule, which will also be available for purchase on the brand's website on July 12. She captioned the post with a mention of Caitlyn Jenner, the famous decathlete.

View this post on Instagram

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," Kardashian wrote. "I traveled with my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of Caitlyn Jenner's and at every stop I would buy an Olympic T-Shirt as a souvenir."

Per the images Kardashian released on her Instagram, the Skims Olympic off-duty essentials are made up of the brand's best-sellers, including its comfy cotton boxers, high-waisted leggings, wide-band sleep bralette and super stretchy briefs. There are also jersey-knit tanks and tees for Olympic Village chilling. The color palette consists of Skims' signature soothing neutrals, as well as a calming navy. All the pieces are emblazoned with the Team USA logo and an American flag.

"We're so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo," Kardashian said in an official statement. "These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. Skims is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.