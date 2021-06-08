Sleepy Jones Is Hiring A Retail & Customer Experience Manager In Santa Monica

We're seeking a store manager/wholesale sales associate for our Santa Monica shop.

We're seeking a store manager/wholesale sales associate for our Santa Monica shop. Candidate will be responsible for managing our small Santa Monica sleepwear shop, will manage customer service, and will have the opportunity to take on wholesale sales with additional commission possibilities.

Qualifications:

2+ years retail experience with 1 year retail management experience

Wonderful sales presence

Visual Merchandising skills

Experience making 3rd party buys or wholesale sales

Experience making plan

In general, looking for a go-getter, who is kind and careful!



Please send resumes and cover letters to tpujara@sleepyjones.com