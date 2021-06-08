Sponsored Story

Sleepy Jones Is Hiring A Retail & Customer Experience Manager In Santa Monica

We're seeking a store manager/wholesale sales associate for our Santa Monica shop.
Author:
Publish date:
sleepy jones logo.png

We're seeking a store manager/wholesale sales associate for our Santa Monica shop. Candidate will be responsible for managing our small Santa Monica sleepwear shop, will manage customer service, and will have the opportunity to take on wholesale sales with additional commission possibilities.

Qualifications:

  • 2+ years retail experience with 1 year retail management experience
  • Wonderful sales presence
  • Visual Merchandising skills
  • Experience making 3rd party buys or wholesale sales
  • Experience making plan

In general, looking for a go-getter, who is kind and careful!

Please send resumes and cover letters to tpujara@sleepyjones.com

Related Stories

sleepy jones logo.png
Careers

Sleepy Jones Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In Santa Monica, CA

Sleepy Jones is looking for a part-time sales associate to work at our Santa Monica boutique. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, energetic and dependable.

sleepy jones.jpg
Careers

SLEEPY JONES IS HIRING A PART-TIME SALES ASSOCIATE IN SANTA MONICA, CA

Sleepy Jones is looking for a part-time sales associate to work at our Santa Monica boutique. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, energetic and dependable.

160811_SLEEPY_JONES_1746 copy.jpg
Careers

SLEEPY JONES IS HIRING A PART-TIME SALES ASSOCIATE IN SANTA MONICA, CA

Sleepy Jones is looking for a part-time sales associate to work at our Santa Monica boutique. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, energetic and dependable.

unnamed.jpg
Careers

Luxury Sleepwear Brand, Sleepy Jones Is Hiring Part-Time Sales Associates In Santa Monica

Sleepy Jones is looking for a part-time sales associate to work at our Santa Monica boutique. An interest in fashion as well as past retail experience is a must.