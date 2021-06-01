ST. ROCHE IS LOOKING FOR A DESIGN ASSISTANT IN LOS ANGELES
This is an amazing opportunity for someone who wants to learn about every aspect of running a small, independent fashion business.
Candidates must be creative, hands-on, motivated, reliable, enthusiastic, detail orientated and with great computer /communication skills, sense of style and be able to drive with access to their own vehicle.
Qualifications:
- A Bachelors Degree in Fashion Design, and 0 – 3 years women’s wear design experience
- Advanced in Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office
- Able to multi-task and possess an exceptional work ethic
- Strong knowledge and interest in current fashion, design, textiles, garment construction, social media, sustainability and related creative fields
- Excellent communication skills both orally and written
- Ability to drive locally and downtown in LA
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Assisting the Creative Director with all aspects of the design process, including techpacks, flat drawings, CADs and print / embroidery layouts
- Communicating with factories, vendors and stylists via email, in person and on the phone
- Attend fittings and spec garments
- Assist on photo shoots
- General office/ studio day-to-day assistance
Please email resume, cover letter and examples of work / portfolio link to: hello@st-roche.com
We are an equal opportunities employer.