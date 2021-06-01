Sponsored Story

ST. ROCHE IS LOOKING FOR A DESIGN ASSISTANT IN LOS ANGELES

St. Roche is a handcrafted and responsibly designed womenswear brand based in LA.
This is an amazing opportunity for someone who wants to learn about every aspect of running a small, independent fashion business.

Candidates must be creative, hands-on, motivated, reliable, enthusiastic, detail orientated and with great computer /communication skills, sense of style and be able to drive with access to their own vehicle.

Qualifications:

  • A Bachelors Degree in Fashion Design, and 0 – 3 years women’s wear design experience
  • Advanced in Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office
  • Able to multi-task and possess an exceptional work ethic
  • Strong knowledge and interest in current fashion, design, textiles, garment construction, social media, sustainability and related creative fields
  • Excellent communication skills both orally and written
  • Ability to drive locally and downtown in LA

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Assisting the Creative Director with all aspects of the design process, including techpacks, flat drawings, CADs and print / embroidery layouts
  • Communicating with factories, vendors and stylists via email, in person and on the phone
  • Attend fittings and spec garments
  • Assist on photo shoots
  • General office/ studio day-to-day assistance

Please email resume, cover letter and examples of work / portfolio link to: hello@st-roche.com

We are an equal opportunities employer.

