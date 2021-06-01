ST. ROCHE IS LOOKING FOR A DESIGN ASSISTANT IN LOS ANGELES

St. Roche is a handcrafted and responsibly designed womenswear brand based in LA.

This is an amazing opportunity for someone who wants to learn about every aspect of running a small, independent fashion business.

Candidates must be creative, hands-on, motivated, reliable, enthusiastic, detail orientated and with great computer /communication skills, sense of style and be able to drive with access to their own vehicle.

Qualifications:

A Bachelors Degree in Fashion Design, and 0 – 3 years women’s wear design experience



Advanced in Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office

Able to multi-task and possess an exceptional work ethic

Strong knowledge and interest in current fashion, design, textiles, garment construction, social media, sustainability and related creative fields

Excellent communication skills both orally and written

Ability to drive locally and downtown in LA

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assisting the Creative Director with all aspects of the design process, including techpacks, flat drawings, CADs and print / embroidery layouts

Communicating with factories, vendors and stylists via email, in person and on the phone

Attend fittings and spec garments

Assist on photo shoots

General office/ studio day-to-day assistance

Please email resume, cover letter and examples of work / portfolio link to: hello@st-roche.com



We are an equal opportunities employer.