Must Read: Stella Bugbee Named Styles Editor at 'The New York Times,' How SPF Became a Beauty Buzzword

Photo: Courtesy of the New York Times

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Stella Bugbee is The New York Times' new Styles editor

The New York Times announced on Wednesday that New York Magazine's Stella Bugbee, known for presiding over The Cut for many years, will be joining the team as the new Styles editor. She replaces Choire Sicha, who will soon be joining New York Magazine. In a note sent to staff, Dean Baquet, Joe Kahn and Sam Sifton wrote: "Stella brings to the Times a broad and ambitious vision for Styles coverage, one that embraces fashion and lifestyle even as it explores issues of politics, gender, power and fame. As the nation and world cautiously start to reopen in the wake of the last 15 months of fear and grief and lives lived largely at home, she'll help us document the rebirth of how we live, how we present and how we consume." {Fashionista Inbox}

How SPF became a beauty buzzword

In Business of Fashion, Diana Pearl reports on the growing popularity of SPF-infused beauty products across categories, the result of a variety of factors, such as customers becoming more cognizant of the importance of daily sun protection, an abundance of new brands catering to a wide range of shoppers and a shift in how sun care is talked about within the industry. {Business of Fashion}

Sharon Chuter on the one-year anniversary of Pull Up for Change

Elle's Nerisha Penrose spoke with Uoma Beauty's Sharon Chuter about Pull Up for Change, the campaign she started to demand transparency from companies and advocate for equal opportunities for the Black community, one year later. "I didn't give a shit about [repercussions]. The fact that I threw away a great career to gamble on something that I had more chances of failure than any chance of success shows you how far I'm prepared to go," she said. "And the question is, how much are you willing to trade to fight against me to do this?" {Elle}

