Stella McCartney's Joyful Pre-Fall 2021 Campaign Comes With a Message

Stella McCartney has some ideas for what we might want to be wearing come autumn — but she doesn't want to lose sight of the big picture.

On Monday, the designer released the campaign for Pre-Fall 2021. McCartney continues to go down the alphabet of her brand manifesto, first introduced for Spring 2021: The imagery — which sees animal models traipsing London while wearing the collection — falls under "J," for joy. It's meant to portray "animals as equals," according to a press release, showing them going about their lives in the city, shoulder to shoulder with humans. There's even a mockumentary film narrated by British comedian David Walliams.

In line with the cosmopolitan themes of the lookbook and film, the pieces — which is expected to arrive in stores and online on June 10 — feel primed for city life, with their emphasis on versatility (trousers, separates, dresses and jackets, as well as practical footwear) and comfort (sporty fleeces, slouchy fits and breezy fabrics), exactly what you think you'd need to get used to dressing up again.

But the designer is pushing a bigger message beyond clothes this season.

"While this campaign is light-hearted, I wanted to address a serious issue: ending the use of fur," Stella McCartney said, in a statement. "Whether it is being sold here in the United Kingdom or farmed globally, barbarism knows no borders and this effort is key to my life's mission of bringing a conscience to the fashion industry." To that end, the brand is partnering with the Humane Society to promote its petitions to end the fur trade, both globally and in the U.K.

McCartney, of course, is known for her cruelty-free approach to luxury fashion, having never used fur, leather, feathers or skins in her collections for her namesake label. (The brand says its Fur Free Fur has "[helped] prevent 60,000 animal deaths," according to a press release.) In a statement, Jeffrey Flocken, president of Humane Society International, said the designer's "inspiring leadership on fur-free fashion is second to none."

"Millions of animals on fur factory farms endure deprivation and pain for the fur trade, and animals trapped and drowned in the wild suffer terribly too — simply for fashion items no-one needs," he continued. "We're proud to stand with Stella McCartney and her celebrity advocates to say it's time to call time on fur."

See the Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2021 campaign in the gallery, below.

