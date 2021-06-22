Must Read: Telfar Designed Liberia's Uniforms for the Tokyo Olympics, Cara Delevingne and Her Home Cover 'Architectural Digest'
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.
Telfar to sponsor Liberia's delegation at Tokyo Olympics
Telfar's going to Tokyo. The New York-based brand will be sponsoring the Liberian delegation for the summer Olympics, dressing them in custom Telfar uniforms, the New York Times revealed. (Founder Telfar Clemens is Liberian-American.) In addition to creating the apparel and accessories that athletes will wear throughout the Games, Telfar will sell a selection of pieces inspired by the Olympic uniforms, with plans to launch a bigger collection "encompassing workout wear and sports-inspired gear" that will then "become part of the Telfar core offering" later this year. {New York Times}
Cara Delevingne and her Los Angeles home cover Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest got a look inside Cara Delevingne's house in L.A. — which has a ball pit, various game rooms and much more — for its July/August cover story. "My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods," she told Mayer Rus. {Architectural Digest}
Remake launches campaign to encourage brands to re-sign the Bangladesh Accord
With the Bangladesh Accord — which was created after Rana Plaza — set to expire at the end of August, Remake is launching a campaign to encourage brands to re-sign and protect garment workers in Bangladesh. #RanaPlazaNeverAgain specifically calls on H&M, Zara, Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle, Aerie and C&A to once again pledge their commitment to the Accord. The group is encouraging folks to bring attention to the renewal by posting on social media, writing to these companies via e-mail and signing its Pay Up Fashion petition. {Fashionista Inbox}
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.